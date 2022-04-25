Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out for first outing since his release from jail; reports claim it was a baby shower. See pics

Singer Rihanna was seen accompanying boyfriend A$AP Rocky for the first time after he was released from jail. The couple was decked up for a dinner as they joined a few family and friends at a restaurant. Rocky was arrested last week at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that took place in November last year. Also read: Parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put break-up rumours to rest as they step out for dinner date in Barbados. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rihanna and Rocky are currently expecting their first child together. Rihanna was spotted in a black and grey bra, shimmery shorts, paired with a matching black and white jacket and heels. She let her long hair fall on one side, partially hiding her growing baby bump. Rocky was in a floral, grey tracksuit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to People, they went on a "happy and relaxed" dinner date with a close group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. The portal quoted a source as saying, "It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate. They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby." Some reports suggested it was actually a baby shower.

Rocky was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department after he arrived on a private plane a few days ago, returning from a vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados. According to Page Six, Rocky was picked up and put in handcuffs upon his return. He was released from jail a few hours after the arrest. His bail was set at USD 550,000 after getting arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to a November 6 incident with a firearm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced her pregnancy with a photo shoot in January. Rihanna has been making headlines with her glamourous appearances in her second and third trimester. There had been reports recently that the couple split as Rocky ‘cheated on’ Rihanna. However, these rumours were later debunked and the source apologised for putting out unverified information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.