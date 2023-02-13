Rihanna reveals baby bump at Super Bowl 2023; is pregnant with second child, confirms representative

Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 performance took social media by storm as many fans believed that the singer was pregnant for the second time. Now, an official representative of the singer has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her second child with her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky. (Also read: Jimin shares details about his upcoming album, teases a surprise; says Jin contacts them 'once in a while')

Rihanna's much-anticipated Super Bowl performance had several highlights, as the singer included several of her greatest hits, starting with B***h Better Have My Money, and ending with Diamonds. Her performance at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles were playing the Kansas City Chiefs saw the singer cradle her midsection several times, which led many fans to speculate on social media whether she was pregnant again. Rihanna, along with rapper A$AP Rocky are parents to a nine-month-old boy.

A representative of Rihanna confirmed the news of her pregnancy to The Hollywood Reporter. The singer’s comeback to the stage took the music industry by storm as her fans were reminded of what they have been missing in the last few years. During her performance she also left the zipper of her outfit open that sent social media into a frenzy whether the singer was pregnant. This was Rihanna's first live performance since 2018 and she has not released an album in about seven years. Singer Shakira wished her good luck with the Super Bowl performance on Twitter with a photo of them together. She captioned the post: "Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih!"

Rihanna had previously talked about her baby son inspiring her to perform on the show, at a pre-Super Bowl press conference, “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world and do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this, this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that,” she said.

