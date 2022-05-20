Rihanna welcomes baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child. The two are now parents to a baby boy. The news of the baby's birth was confirmed by Page Six and TMZ reported that the baby was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. Also read: Rihanna shares video of her statue with baby bump at Met gala, calls it ‘historic’ tribute

A source close to the couple told People magazine that the couple is at home in Los Angeles with the baby. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," the source said, according to People magazine.

The Grammy winner's pregnancy came to light in late January after images emerged of her proudly displaying the baby bump as she strolled on the streets of Harlem with Rocky. Rihanna was seen in a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejeweled necklace over her bare belly.

Rihanna made headlines throughout the later months of her pregnancy with her fashion choices. Vogue, which featured the singer on its May cover, wrote about her, "She's changed something profound in fashion -- single-handedly rewriting the rules of pregnancy dressing with one jaw-dropping style maneuver after another."

She told the magazine in an interview, "I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women," the performer told the magazine." She added, "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory."

Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November that year. In April 2022, there had been rumours about the rapper cheating on her but were later found to be false, as per Page Six.

