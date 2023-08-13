RM talks about BTS reuniting in 2025, reveals he was 'trembling’ at Suga's Seoul concert: My face wasn't nervous but...

BTS leader RM talked about Suga's recent concerts, fellow group members, their military service and reuniting in 2025 among a host of topics. RM held a live session of Weverse on Saturday and interacted with the BTS ARMY. Currently, Jin and J-Hope are serving in the military while Suga has announced his enlistment. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also follow them. (Also Read | Jin and J-Hope surprise BTS fans, salute Suga as they attend his Seoul show; RM joins rapper, sings his unreleased song)

RM spoke about Busan show, Suga's D-Day Seoul concert

BTS' RM sported a black T-shirt as he spoke with his fans.

Talking about performing his unreleased song on the final day of Suga's D-Day concert, RM said, "Yes the song. I couldn't figure out the title yet. My face wasn't nervous but my hands were shaking so much because I was on stage for the first time in a while." He also added, "The last big stage I was on was Yet to Come at Busan so for the first time in 10 months I was on a big stage so I was trembling so much. For the first time after the UN speech, my hands were shaking a lot."

Talking about drinking with the BTS members, RM said, “I did after Suga's concert. I should speak about the members a bit. You know Hobi and Jin hyung came to watch the concert, we drank together."

RM shared what Suga said about BTS

RM also shared what Suga spoke about, “He talked a lot about what he felt throughout the 28 shows and how many fans and how much love is waiting for the reunion in 2025 and I definitely felt that. Even though we're doing solo projects on our own, what I'm thinking is that even though I'm working on my solo project, this is just a vacation, to get back to where I was which is BTS and army.”

RM talked about BTS members reuniting in 2025

The BTS leader continued, “So all the solo is just a journey but it is an important journey for chapter two. But a journey to get back home safely, eventually when we get back and reunite together in 2025. So thanks for supporting and the love. I swear that I've never taken this enormous love for granted in my whole life and I will be the same in the future. I can bet that all the other members will feel the same so it is a greatness of love.”

RM also praised Jungkook's new song Seven and said that he is 'proud of what Jungkook is doing'. He also spoke about Kim Taehyung aka V's recently released tracks.

