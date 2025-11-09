Rod Wave arrested for firearm possession: Will Grammy nominee be jailed? All on case

Rod Wave or Rodarius Green was arrested on Friday in Atlanta on multiple weapon and drug charges. He was charged with the possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving, and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, as per the police. Rod Wave is a 26-year-old rapper from Florida.(X/@Streetwork85N)

He was booked in Fulton County jail, as per records. While these charges can lead to varying prison sentences, TMZ reported that the rapper's attorney has appeared in court and secured an agreement for a $8,000 bond. Currently, it remains unclear if Wave will be jailed, and more updates from authorities is awaited.

Who is Rod Wave?

Rod Wave is a 26-year-old rapper from Florida who is known for soul-trap sound, which is a mix of R&B and rap. He has 11 platinum singles as per the Recording Industry Association of America.

Four of the musician's six albums have reached No 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. This includes his latest track Last Cap, which came out in 2024. This time, his track Sinners for the movie of the same name, has earned him a nomination for the Best Song Written For Visual Media category at the 2026 Grammys, which is on February 1.

While Wave has a stellar musical career, he's had numerous run-ins with the law. The rapper has been arrested multiple times, including once earlier this year in Fulton County. At the time, Milton Police had charged him with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal damage to property, pointing or aiming a gun at someone, and obstructing law officers. Further, he was accused of tampering with evidence, which is a felony.

His attorneys, at the time, had said that he was a victim of a robbery and had not committed any crimes. Wave grew up in St Petersburg, Florida, and had another brush with the law in 2022, when he faced a domestic battery charge which was later dismissed.