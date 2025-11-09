Who is Silas Sampson? 5 things to know about driver who killed 4 outside Tampa bar

Tampa police are investigating a fatal crash that killed four and left eleven injured in the Ybor City neighborhood on early Saturday. A man named Silas Sampson was detained at the scene, pertaining to the incident, authorities said. The incident took place at the 15-hundred block of East 7th Avenue in Ybor. The incident took place at the 15-hundred block of East 7th Avenue in Ybor, Tampa.(X/@TampaPD)

Visuals showed massive police presence at the scene.

Chief Lee Bercaw, addressed the incident, saying “What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted. Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”

What to know about the suspect, Silas Sampson

Silas Sampson is a 22-year-old, and was born on May 1, 2003.

He has been identified as a black male or B/M by authorities.

Sampson's vehicle had been observed street racing on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street prior to the deadly crash

He was fleeing the cops when he hit the people, leading to multiple deaths and injuries

Sampson reportedly faces vehicular manslaughter charges, and additional felony charges are expected to follow, as per New York Post

How did the crash occur?

Authorities detailed how the crash took place. Around 12:40 am, the Tampa Police Department was monitoring a vehicle which was driving recklessly on the I-275. The driver reportedly continued to drive recklessly at high speeds and exited the interstate at Doyle Carlton Drive, authorities shared.

Air service kept monitoring the vehicle and around 12:45 am, authorities located it in the area of Palm Avenue and Nebraska Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) began pursuit and attempted an unsuccessful PIT maneuver. However, the driver kept going at high speeds heading towards Nebraska Avenue after continuing eastbound on 7th Avenue. After some time, FHP disengaged as the driver approached 7th Avenue, authorities shared.

Then he lost control and hit the people there. Three died at the scene, a fourth passed away in the hospital. A fifth victim is in critical condition and eight others were treated but are now stable. Two received minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene. All victims are adults, authorities shared.