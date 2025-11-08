Devin Jaramillo: 5 key things on Miami-Dade deputy dead after Kendall traffic stop shooting

Devin Jaramillo, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy, was shot and killed Friday afternoon while responding to a traffic stop, the department confirmed. He was 27 years old. This comes after officials confirmed that the incident occurred shortly before 4 PM local time near the 12200 block of Southwest 128th Street. Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz described the attack as “brutal,” calling it a devastating loss for the department and the community. Devin Jaramillo was killed during a Miami shooting incident(X)

“He’s not only a deputy, he’s a son, he’s a brother, and he is a friend,” Cordero-Stutz said during a Friday news conference. “What happened to our deputy is not okay. He gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, defending us, defending you. And we need to understand as a society and as a community that that is just unacceptable.”

5 Things to Know About Deputy Devin Jaramillo

He was a decorated young officer known for his dedication.

At just 27 years old, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Jaramillo had already built a reputation for courage. Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz described him as a devoted public servant who “gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, defending us.”

Law enforcement ran in his family

Jaramillo followed in his father’s footsteps; his father is a retired Miami-Dade Police detective. He graduated from Lateral Class #6 of the Sheriff’s Office and was seen by colleagues as a rising star within the department.

He was recognized for outstanding police work.

Before joining the Sheriff’s Office, Jaramillo served with the Coral Gables Police Department, where he earned Officer of the Month honors in July 2023 after solving multiple package theft cases. He was later commended by the Sheriff’s Office for a traffic stop that led to the seizure of 13 firearms and ammunition.

Education

Jaramillo studied criminal justice at the University of Central Florida, combining academic training with real-world experience in law enforcement. His colleagues described him as professional, compassionate, and dedicated to protecting others.

His death has united the South Florida community in grief.

Tributes have poured in from across the region. Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said, “Regardless of the color of our uniforms, there are no jurisdictional boundaries when one of our own has fallen.” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called his death “a devastating loss,” extending condolences to his family, friends, and fellow deputies.

“At just 27 years old, he served our community with professionalism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others,” Cordero-Stutz wrote on Facebook. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow deputies during this difficult time. Deputy Jaramillo’s legacy of integrity, compassion, and courage will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him.”

The Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have not yet released details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.