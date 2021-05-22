Home / Entertainment / Music / Rohanpreet Singh posts video of man massaging woman’s feet, tags Neha Kakkar: ‘Story of every husband’
music

Rohanpreet Singh posts video of man massaging woman’s feet, tags Neha Kakkar: ‘Story of every husband’

Rohanpreet Singh teased Neha Kakkar as he shared a video of a man massaging a woman’s feet. He joked that it was the ‘story of every husband’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar got married in October last year.

Singer Rohanpreet Singh, on Instagram Stories, shared a video of a man giving a woman a foot massage. He tagged his wife, singer Neha Kakkar, and seemed to suggest that their relationship is similar. “Hahaha… Story of every husband,” he joked. He added laughing emojis as well.

Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Neha shared a video of Rohanpreet dancing on the Indian Idol 12 stage and showered love on him. “Mere Sohne Sardar Ji!! @rohanpreetsingh Hayeee Aapka Bhangraaaa (My handsome sardar ji. Your bhangra is fantastic) #KhadTainuMainDassa #NehuPreet #PunjabiSong #ReelItFeelIt,” she wrote in her Instagram post. He commented, “Awww My Queen..I Love You Soo Much and Hayeee Aapki Smile (wow, you have a great smile)!!”

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, Neha’s co-judge on the show, praised Rohanpreet. “Ohho!!! What a moment this was!! When he danced and especially when he sang that day, poore Indian Idol family ne dil kholke apna liya @rohanpreetsingh ko (the entire Indian Idol family welcomed him with open arms)! What a lovely couple you guys are, @nehakakkar. Really missing everyone. Stay safe, and keep everyone around you guys safe!” he wrote.

Rohanpreet and Neha got married in October last year, just two months after they met while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. They celebrated their six-month anniversary last month and shared cute social media posts for each other on the occasion.

Also see | Shruti Haasan’s home sauna doubles up as dubbing studio amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Such strange times’

Neha shared a bunch of pictures in which Rohanpreet was seen hugging her from the back. “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!!” she captioned her post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha kakkar neha kakkar-rohanpreet singh rohanpreet singh

Related Stories

music

Neha Kakkar has a funny reaction to Rohanpreet Singh’s headache, he apologises and says ‘my fault’. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
music

Neha Kakkar does push-ups against her Mercedes, husband Rohanpreet Singh cheers her on

PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP