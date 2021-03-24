Run BTS Ep 134: Jin stuns as Dance King, giant Jungkook and Suga's hilarious cameos leave fans in splits

The new episode of BTS' popular variety show Run BTS premiered on Weverse and it was as chaotic as it could get! The 134th episode - titled Workshop Part 2 - tested the members' knowledge of their dance routines. It began with 'Guess My Dance Move putting RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook at the task to guess the song name based on a piece of choreography performed by the staff member.

While BTS leader RM predicted dance leader J-Hope would win the round with ease, Jin rose as a surprise to fellow members. The singer identified six out of the ten songs performed by the staff. This includes Go Go, Boy With Luv, Idol and DNA. Jungkook followed with three right answers, Jimin guessed two while J-Hope and V settled with one point each. Following the round, Jimin joked that J-Hope should step down as the dance leader while he was in awe of Jin.

The second round involved the members guessing the song and the choreography based on written descriptions. The task led to several hilarious moments, including V and Jimin bumping their heads against each other, members fighting over standing at a certain spot on the stage for they felt it would bring them the winner's luck while RM watched the chaos unfold.

While attempting to decode one of the dance routines, members Jimin and V left fans in splits when they accidentally bumped their heads against each other. Another moment had Jimin and Jungkook discussing the song ON only to end up complimenting themselves.

Suga was absent from the episode owing to his recovery break after shoulder surgery. Nonetheless, the rapper was included in the episode via edits. The makers hilariously placed the rapper's cut-outs at the least expected times. For example, they placed a standing Suga on Jungkook's palm when the singer stood to recreate one of the group's choreography.

The editors also included Suga's name while announcing the final scores of the episode. While Jungkook topped the episode with 15, RM followed with 14, Jin and Jimin stood at 11, J-Hope scored 4 while V settled with 2, Suga was mentioned with the words, "You're beautiful."

The episode also aired a teaser for the upcoming round, revealing that the members will be tasked to hunt a K-pop item hidden away by each member. The members will be expected to hunt the valuables hidden by others.

