Run BTS ep 141: RM proves he's a Marvel fan by identifying Avengers: Endgame's OST, Jungkook reacts. Watch

A week after BTS member V couldn't identify Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, Run BTS featured another Avengers reference. The Korean variety show, featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, premiered its 141st episode on Tuesday. During the episode, the members were challenged to identify the title of the movie, K-pop songs show, or children's song based on the original soundtrack (OST).

In the task, the crew played the Avengers Assemble OST for the members to guess. After a little pondering, BTS leader RM took a chance and presented Avengers: Endgame as his guess. The answer was declared right and his fellow BTS members were stunned. The rapper also ended up channelling Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the movie, to remind his fellow members of the iconic scene.

While Jin was evidently impressed, others confessed they were going to guess Avengers. When the music fully played out, Jungkook seemed a tad disappointed that he couldn't get the answer.

The Avengers Assemble theme was composed by Alan Silvestri. The song plays when the many Avengers join Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Hawkeye, through the many portals, to fight the battle against Thanos and his army.

During the episode, songs from Korean dramas like Moon Embracing The Sun and Sky Castle, and pop songs PSY's Gentlemen were played. Jimin emerged as the winner of the episode whereas RM ranked second. J-Hope settled for the third spot.

BTS has been busy with their upcoming track Butter. The members recently released the group concept photo, revealing the first look of their new styles. RM brought back his pink tresses while Jungkook sported a shade of purple. Jimin had a multi-colour hairdo.

On Tuesday, BTS also released two solo concept photos featuring RM and Jungkook. Butter is slated to release on May 21.