RUN BTS challenge: Jungkook shows his cool moves from Qatar, shirtless V teases fans

BTS is all over social media trends ever since they released the choreography video of their track Run BTS on YouTube. Group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, treated fans to the most awaited choreography of Run BTS from their anthology album Proof during their Busan concert and left fans asking for more. Now Jungkook has kickstarted #RunBTSchallenge. Also read: Jungkook flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup

The youngest BTS member, Jungkook who is currently in Qatar for FIFA World Cup, posted a short video clip on Instagram flaunting his smooth moves on the track. He grooved with a slower version of the choreography inside his hotel room.

Following him, BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung added a new video to his Instagram Stories. It came with an Instagram filter which showed him from the shoulder up as he ditched a shirt. While he did not dance to Run BTS, he simply enjoyed the music and vibed to it. V who is also known for his quirkiness, also struck his tongue out towards the end of the video and teased his viewers.

Meanwhile, several artists have tried their hands at the challenge on TikTok. HYBE’s Enhypen’s Ni-Ki and Jungwon, Le Sserafim, TXT’ Yeonjun, New Jeans, and Seventeen among others have joined the social media trend. Reacting to the popularity of the track, BTS fans aka ARMY have taken to Twitter to discuss if a possible music video for the song is on the way.

One fan wrote, “Are we getting a RUN BTS video? What does all this mean,” “Run BTS challenge done by everyone with no context? We’re really walking in the dark right now,” added another one. Someone also said, “Run BTS has taken over the music of the world and I am not getting used to this.”

The new social media campaign has raised hopes among ARMY to look forward to something new from BTS before enlisting in military service in South Korea. After releasing the single Astronaut, Jin will be the first one to join the force. Others will follow him soon.

BTS leader, RM is the next to mark his solo debut with the album Indigo, releasing on December 2.

