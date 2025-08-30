Sachet Parampara say YouTube, Spotify have confirmed Raanjhan isn't plagiarised; sue KMKZ for defamation

Days after international music producer KMKZ claimed that the Do Patti song Raanjhan has used his piano bit without authorisation, the song's composers, Sachet-Parampara, have shot down the plagiarism claim. The duo says that they submitted their song to all the major streamers, which have rejected 'other copyright claims'. They now plan to take legal action against KMKZ, citing defamation. Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur compose music together as Sachet-Parampara.

Sachet-Parampara deny plagiarism claims

In a statement to HT, Sachet-Parampara said, "The person alleging they composed the music for Raanjhan is making completely baseless accusations, clearly intended to stir controversy and gain visibility. With the consultation of my lawyers, we have issued a defamation notice, and we are prepared to take strict legal action to address this malicious attempt to discredit our work."

The composer duo added that they have verified their authorship of Raanjhan through major streaming platforms. "We’ve already provided the original session files and piano scores to YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms, all of which confirmed our authorship and rejected any other copyright claims,” they added.

Details of the analysis provided by the composers show that the analysis of the song by streaming platforms found that the composition of the song is based on a standard F# major chord progression including F#5, F#5 major 7, B sus 2, E flat minor, D flat and E flat minor which is commonly found in numerous original works across genres. "The progression is neither unique to any one artist nor grounds for plagiarism," was the conclusion.

HT has not independently verified this claim.

What was KMKZ's allegation

Last Monday, music producer KMKZ took to Instagram, accusing T-Series, the music label that produced Do Patti's soundtrack, of stealing his beat and using it in Raanjhan. He said he had been unaware of the 2024 track until recently. , “I produced the number one song in India and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ… I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognised the piano as one of my beats, and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it,” the producer said in a video.

He added that he had emailed the artist and 'everybody at T-Series that I could find', but did not receive a response. "So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on the Indian Billboard," he added.

About Do Patti

Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film was released on Netflix in October 2024. Sachet-Parampara composed four of the five tracks in the film's soundtrack, including Raanjhan.