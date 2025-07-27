Sachet-Parampara on working on Saiyaara music: ‘Looking at Ahaan Panday lip-sync our song reminded us of Ranbir Kapoor’

Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara is capturing hearts on social media, with audiences enamoured by its story and music. The film also features music crafted by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who admit they were in awe of newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s prep process inside their studio. Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has been getting plaudits for its music.

The music composer and lyricist duo have worked on composing music for the song Humsafar with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The song sung by Sachet-Parampara has amassed over 1 crore views on YouTube. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the music duo and real-life husband and wife get candid about working on their first Yash Raj Films (YRF) project.

On working on the song Humsafar

Parampara is thrilled audiences are loving their song, which took over one year to craft with their team. The duo worked closely with Mohit Suri to create the melody.

“We are happy that people like our song. It is a great feeling because it took us about one and a half years to make this song with our whole team. Mohit (Mohit Suri) sir has been there with us throughout. Even Irshad sir. The process was one by one. We made the melody and he wrote some lyrics, and then he wrote something and we made a melody on his lyrics,” says Parampara.

She continues, “Initially, we were thinking that it could be a male song, but then later on we thought that it a male and female song would be nice. For Mohit, it reflected the start of the love and trust between his lead characters.”

On Ahaan and Aneet

During the conversation, Sachet and Parampara shared a behind-the-scenes story about Mohit bringing Ahaan and Aneet to the music studio. The newcomers observed the music-making process, which they feel reflects in their performances. Saiyaara tells the story of a romance that blossoms between Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a short-tempered musician, and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy and ambitious journalist.

“Having Ahaan and Aneet in the studio came with lovely and crazy energy. The vibe was great. When we were making music, Mohit sir called both of them. At that time, he didn’t tell us that they were the actors,” Parampara shares. Here, Sachet mentions that it was the first time that they met them.

Continuing the story, Parampara mentioned, “We had made 4-5 melodies. Mohit asked us to perform it live. We saw Ahaan and Aneet observing us, how we are singing, how we are making music … Maybe Mohit sir asked them to do that and that he wants something similar on the screen.”

On Ahaan reminding them of Ranbir

Sachet fondly recalls seeing Ahaan perfectly capture the vibe of being a musician, from getting the lip-syncing right, getting the hang of holding the guitar and the process of composing music.

“The way he is singing the song and the body language, it is very nice… Matlab for an actor to lip sync and replicate ke aisa lagaye ke yeh woh gaa raha hai is rare (For an actor to lip-sync and replicate in a way that makes it look like they're singing is rare). I felt that thing once in my life when I saw Ranbir Kapoor,” Sachet shares.

He adds, “After Ranbir, this is the first time that I've seen something like that. Ahaan has done a great job. He worked hard for this.”

On first YRF project

They are happy that Aditya Chopra suggested their name to Mohit for the song.

“We are very happy that we got associated with YRF and Mohit sir. We are hoping to work with them more in the future,” Sachet shares.

To this, Parampara adds, “It comes with a little pressure. Because this was a pure romantic film. When the subject of the film is romantic, then you know you need to come up with melodies which people fall in love with. We sat down multiple times on melodies. We sat down multiple times.”

“It should not sound boring, or a listener should not lose interest. A lot of discussions took place… But we knew our music was in safe hands,” she ends.