Home / Trending / Kili Paul, Neema Paul lip-sync Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram. Singer Sachet Tandon reacts

Kili Paul, Neema Paul lip-sync Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram. Singer Sachet Tandon reacts

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 12, 2023 12:46 PM IST

The viral Instagram video features Tanzanian content creators Kili Paul and Neema Paul lip-syncing flawlessly to the song Ram Siya Ram from the film Adipurush.

Internet sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul regularly post videos of themselves dancing or lip-syncing to popular Hindi songs, among others. They have now dropped yet another video of them lip-syncing to the song Ram Siya Ram from the 2023 star-studded drama fantasy Adipurush. Despite the song being in Hindi, their flawless lip-sync has won over Indians, including the singer Sachet Tandon who dropped a comment on the video. The video has so far received over 7.7 million views and over 1.4 million likes.

Kili Paul and Neema Paul lip-syncing to the song Ram Siya Ram from the film Adipurush. (Instagram/@kili_paul)
Kili Paul and Neema Paul lip-syncing to the song Ram Siya Ram from the film Adipurush. (Instagram/@kili_paul)

Also Read: Kili Paul lip-syncs to Hai Mera Dil, Neema Paul twirls in lehenga

Kili Paul took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption that read, “Jai Shree Ram. Jai Hind. Let me see you all in the comment.” He also tagged singer Sachet Tandon in his post. In the video, Kili Paul, dressed in Masai traditional attire, begins lip-syncing to the Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram, with Neema Paul standing behind him and radiating a smile. As the video unfolds, Neema joins in, and together they flawlessly lip-sync the song. Their expressions, synchronised performance, and overall vibe are immaculate.

Watch the viral video below:

The captivating performance by Kili Paul and Neema Paul garnered an overwhelming response from Instagram users, who expressed their awe and admiration in the video’s comments section. Singer Sachet Tandon, who sang the song alongside his wife and singer Parampara Tandon, couldn’t stop himself from posting a comment after watching the video. He simply wrote ‘wow’ and added a heart emoticon.

Here’s how others have reacted:

An individual posted, “Goosebumps,” with a heart emoticon. “Amazing,” wrote another. A third added, “@kili_paul this one is the most beautiful reel you have made brother. Lot’s of love from India. Jai Shree Ram.” “Outstanding performance bro,” expressed a fourth. The comments section is replete with ‘Jai Shree Ram’. What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read: Kili Paul, Neema Paul dance to a Bhojpuri song. Singer reacts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video tanzania + 1 more
its viral viral video tanzania
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out