Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar's video goes viral as he asks his ‘aai' to sing for him. Watch

Lata Mangeshkar was a big fan of cricket and was very close to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He used to call her ‘aai (mom)’ and would even visit her at her residence. She was also present at a special function organised to celebrate Sachin's 100 International centuries and even obliged his request to sing a song suggested by him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lata Mangeshkar was a special guest at the function hosted in 2012, along with several others sucAamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. After she talked about him on stage, Sachin said that he considers him his ‘aai (mom)' and wanted to make a small request to her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said in Marathi, “I have given you the status of mother and I am like your son. So I request you to sing the song Tu Jahan Jahan Chaelga." Lata replied to him, “I am too excited so I am not sure if I will be able to sing properly,” and went on to sing the song, leaving the entire gathering mesmerised with her soothing voice.

Lata Mangeshkar also spoke in praise of Sachin and added, “Who doesn't praise him! He deserve this appreciation." She recalled one of her first meetings with him at Raj Thackeray's residence and shared how he impressed her with his reply to a mediaperson. She said when a mediaperson asked Sachin to share his thoughts about Lata, he replied to him, “Apni ma ke baare mein main kya bolu (What do I say about my mom)?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar could never forget the day Sachin Tendulkar called her ‘aai’, was fond of granddaughter Shraddha Kapoor

Several years later, Sachin shared a picture with Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega, Mera Saaya Saath Hoga'. Lata didi main yeh gaana sun raha hoon aur mere paas lafz nahi hai baayan karne ke liye ki main kaisa mehsoos kar raha hoon. Main bas itna kehna chahunga ki.. tumcha aashirwaad majhyavar sadaiv aso! Mazha manapasun. (Lata didi, I am listening to this song and I don't have words to express how am I feeling. I just want to say that may you always bestow your blessings over me)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday. She was 92. She was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON