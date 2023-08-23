Sam Asghari ‘couldn’t necessarily handle’ Britney Spears’ freedom after conservatorship ended: Report

Sam Asghari failed to “handle” Britney Spears’ freedom after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021. Britney was freed from the legal guardianship of her father at the time, following which she reportedly started to live life on her own terms.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A source has now told Entertainment Today that Sam could not deal with Britney’s new ways of living. “Britney could be argumentative at times but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him,” the insider said. “Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

Another insider said, “Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed.”

The source added that Britney believed Sam “couldn’t necessarily handle” her freedom. “Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again,” they said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari no longer on talking terms

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

The pair’s lawyers are now handling all communications between them, with the two no longer on talking terms. While both Britney and Sam have broken their silence about the divorce on social media, they have not exchanged a single word with each other, US Weekly reported. After Sam left Britney’s home, all communications between the two of them stopped, sources told TMZ.

Shortly after Sam filed for divorce from Britney, the singer shared a video where she is seen topless, lying on a bed. She is seen at one point kicking her leg in the air. The song ‘I Put a Spell on You’ by Annie Lennox is heard being played in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Britney later shared another video from what appeared to be an outing with a group of men. One man is seen in the video licking her leg as she stood wearing a green mini dress and knee-high white boots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON