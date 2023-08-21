Britney Spears shares sultry video with unknown man, seen dancing around bed amid divorce drama

Days after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, the singer shared a video where she is seen topless, lying on a bed. She is seen at one point kicking her leg in the air. The song ‘I Put a Spell on You’ by Annie Lennox is heard being played in the background. A man is seen in the video licking Britney Spears' leg as she stands ina room wearing a green mini dress and knee-high white boots (britneyspears/Instagram)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari not on talking terms

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s lawyers are now handling all communications between them, with the two no longer on talking terms. While both Britney and Sam have broken their silence about the divorce on social media, they have not exchanged a single word with each other, US Weekly reported.

After Sam left Britney’s home this week, all communication between the two of them stopped, sources told TMZ. Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Britney Spears breaks her silence

Britney has broken her silence on her divorce from Sam. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!” Britney captioned a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing.

She added, “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”