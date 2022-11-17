Sameer Anjaan: Young musicians are very talented; they just need good projects to deliver’

Terming the current music scenario as a transition phase, award-winning lyricist Sameer Anjaan pins hope on young musicians and lyricists.

On his recent visit to Lucknow, he shares, “I have a lot of faith in young music creators. They are very talented and capable but are not able to get right films and scripts to deliver. For good work to shine, it’s very important that it reaches the audience and that happens when selectors pick them. When everything falls in place then we can get to hear good music, even nowadays. When a film like Saraswatichandra happens only then song like Chandan sa Bandan is possible.”

The Guinness World Record holder (for writing most songs) adds, “Currently, music phase is evolving. And this keeps happening every 10-20 years. Now whether the change is good or bad that is up to the listeners to decide. If the younger lot is accepting the change and the things are working accordingly then we too have to accept the change. To earn, lyricists too have to deliver.”

The veteran writer feels deterioration has happened across mediums in terms of content. “A section believes that aaj ke sangeet main koi poetry nahi, thehraav nahi and it’s just fill-in-the-blank job. Personally, I feel this ‘garbadi’ in not just in sangeet, it’s within the families, society and other places as well. I am hopeful that after the lows we will bounce back like we did in 90s. It’s unfair to expect the similar music that of 60s-70s and 90s.”

Sameer says that he is keeping himself busy in multiple projects. “A series of 100 private songs with composer Himesh Reshammiya will release soon. Also, I have penned songs for Andaaz-2, a Sajid Nadiadwala film, one with Himesh along with others. Besides, I am writing two books, one based on anecdotes behind my hit songs whereas the other is a collection of poems. Also, I am working on the Hindi version of my biography. I always try to give my best as that’s the only thing in my hand...rest is destiny,” says the Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 lyricist.

On coming to Lucknow, he says, “With the grace of Almighty, I have got several awards but apno ke beech samman milne ka anand kuch aur hi hota hai. I hail from Varanasi and Lucknow has been very special for me — the combination of Subaha-e-Benaras and Shaam-e-Awadh is really amazing.”

