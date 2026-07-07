Saniya Iyappan can't keep calm as Snoop Dogg and his son react to her Kalyani music video featuring Shreya Ghoshal

Actor Saniya Iyappan recently starred in the remix version of Kalyani featuring Shreya Ghoshal. The remix of the Malayalam song by independent artists ARJN (Arjun Sunil), KDS (Kiran Das), FIFTY4 (Vishnu V), and RONN (Ron Vinod), which went viral on social media, has also received a good response. Even American rapper Snoop Dogg and his son, Cordell C Broadus, seemed impressed by the song, much to Saniya’s delight.

Saniya Iyappan pumped Snoop Dogg likes Kalyani remix

Saniya Iyappan stars in the remix of Kalyani that seems to have impressed Snoop Dogg. (Money Verse Records/AFP)

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Snoop’s son Cordell took to his Instagram Stories to post the video of the Kalyani remix from the executive producer of the song, Len Prasad’s page. Clearly impressed, Snoop also re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories. As fans began circulating screenshots of Snoop’s post, Saniya couldn’t keep calm either.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting a screenshot of him sharing the song on her Instagram, she wrote, “Grateful (sobbing, sparkle and heart emojis) #kalyaniremix.” Len also thanked Snoop and Cordell, writing, “GRATEFUL (heart and folded hands emojis) THANKYOU To The LEGEND @snoopdogg (goat emoji) And My Brother Church @cbroadus for this one (hug and heart emojis).” About Kalyani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting a screenshot of him sharing the song on her Instagram, she wrote, “Grateful (sobbing, sparkle and heart emojis) #kalyaniremix.” Len also thanked Snoop and Cordell, writing, “GRATEFUL (heart and folded hands emojis) THANKYOU To The LEGEND @snoopdogg (goat emoji) And My Brother Church @cbroadus for this one (hug and heart emojis).” About Kalyani {{/usCountry}}

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Kalyani is a viral love song that blends Malayalam lyrics with modern R&B, Afrobeat and Hip-Hop. The original song was released in 2025 and surpassed 90 million streams on Spotify. The song also gained popularity on Instagram for dance Reels. The remix with Shreya, bringing in a Hindi touch, was released on July 1. ARJN also posted a playful Reel featuring Shreya on his Instagram account to announce the song's release.

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Talking about the virality of Kalyani, 25-year-old ARJN told THR India in June, “We feel we’ll get trapped if we make songs only to go viral. If we chase numbers, it’ll put a lot of pressure on us, and we’ll overthink everything to the point where we stop putting out music.”

Saniya Iyappan’s career

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Saniya started her career in television as a contestant in the dance reality show D2 - D4 Dance on Mazhavil Manorama. She was the second runner-up on the show. She debuted as a child actor in 2014 with the Malayalam film Balyakalasakhi.

After starring in Apothecary and Vedham, she debuted as a lead with the 2018 film Queen. She has since starred in films such as Lucifer and Sakalakalashala. In 2023, Saniya also debuted in Tamil with Irugapatru. Last seen in L2: Empuraan, the actor has Varavu in Malayalam and Maddy in Tamil lined up for release.