Sean 'Diddy' Combs steps down as Revolt’s chairman amid sexual assault claims

Sean 'Diddy' Combs officially resigns as Revolt chairman amidst sexual assault allegations. Co-founded by Diddy and Andy Schuon, the music-focused digital cable TV channel faces a leadership shift following the recent controversies. The decision was taken a few days after Diddy was accused of sexual assault by his former girlfriend Cassie, aka Casandra Ventura, and was then the target of two more shocking accusations from two separate women.

Sean Diddy Combs presents the award for best collaboration of the year at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Taking to the official social media handle, Revolt on Tuesday posted “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

The post further stresses the collective and collaborative nature of REVOLT's mission. It highlights a dedication to a team-wide journey that is not focused on any one person, but rather driven by the collective efforts and values of the entire group. “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating, and championing our culture — and that continues.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs recent controversies

Sean Love Combs also known as Diddy landed into trouble after singer Cassie who was also his long-time former partner dropped a bombshell charge against him. The American singer, rapper, and record producer was charged with rape, abuse and sex trafficking. As the case gained momentum, Diddy’s legal team promptly reacted and denied any such happening. Later the two of the parties mutually decided to settle the issue outside the court.

Just 48 hours following the filing of additional charges against Diddy, two additional women surfaced with similar accusations. Among them is an unnamed woman alleging that Diddy and singer Aaron Hall raped her and a friend in either 1990 or 1991. The second allegation looked quite similar as well. However, Diddy’s representative called all these claims as ‘fake’ and ‘money-grab’.

