Selena Gomez announces she is deleting Instagram account amid all the trolling, removes post later

Singer-actor Selena Gomez seems confused about whether or not to delete her Instagram account. On Thursday, she took to Instagram Stories to announce that she was deleting her account. However, just a little while later, she removed the post and the account still stands. (Also read: Selena Gomez says posting about Israel conflict won't ‘change the world,’ fans remind her she has 430M followers)

Selena's new post

Selena Gomez seems to have changed her mind about deleting her IG.(REUTERS)

In her Instagram Stories, Selena had written, “I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.” The Story does not exist anymore.

What's the context?

The comment came after a couple of days of getting incessantly trolled and slammed for her recent response to the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Selena announced in the original post two days ago that she has had to step back from her socials. She wrote, 'Because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world.”

"People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," Selena Gomez added before going on to say that "ALL people" need to be protected, "especially children," and that "violence needs to be stopped for good."

"I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she continued, adding, “I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.”

Selena said that having a sister has made her more aware of the bad aspects of life in a follow-up post that included a black and white photo of her younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. "Having a sister everyday has made me tragically sick," she wrote, adding, "I would do anything for children and innocent lives." This comment, in particular, did not sit well with many on social media.

Why social media is trolling her

One person wrote, “Using her sister to play victim. I’ve been telling y’all Selena is the most self-centred evil psychopath. she’s always taking break from social media until it’s time to comment on hailey bieber related posts." Another wrote, “Selena gomez has officially lost it how you make genocide about yourself and now your sister like what? you’re a rich woman sleeping in a mansion. She’s such a manipulative and narcissistic person. She’s doing all this while watching the lakers games btw.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.