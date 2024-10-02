Selena Gomez prefers not to talk about her billionaire status: ‘I think it’s distasteful'

Selena Gomez might have become a billionaire but she prefers not to talk about it. The actor-singer, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Emilia Perez at the New York Film Festival, told Entertainment Tonight , as per Page Six, at the red carpet that she finds it ‘distasteful to talk about money.’ She entered the billionaires’ list as Bloomberg estimated her net worth of $1.3 billion on Friday last month. (Also read: Selena Gomez joins ranks with Taylor Swift on the billionaire list thanks to Rare Beauty) Selena Gomez attends the premiere of Emilia Perez at Alice Tully Hall during the 62nd New York Film Festival on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in New York. AP/PTI(AP10_01_2024_000004A)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

What Selena said

Selena refused to talk about her status at the red carpet of New York Film Festival, and said, “I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money. But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products.”

The 32-year-old went on to add, “They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true. So I’m really really honored and just happy.”

Selena Gomez attends the premiere of Emilia Perez at the 62nd New York Film Festival. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Selena's net worth

Bloomberg estimated that Selena's net worth of $1.3 billion was majorly due to the huge success of her beauty line Rare beauty. Reports suggested that over 80% of the singer’s wealth was derived from her being a majority stakeholder in Rare Beauty. Apart from her beauty brand, Gomez's being a billionaire is also a result of her investment in real estate portfolio, Wondermind, earnings from her singing and acting careers, as well as paid partnerships.

Selena was recently seen at the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, where she scored her first Emmy nomination for Only Murders in the Building in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

She is receiving rave reviews for her starring role in the Spanish musical crime comedy film Emilia Perez, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. She, along with co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz, were declared as the winners of Best Actress at the festival. The film released in France on August 21.