Selena Gomez re-shares hilarious memes inspired by her new pic: ‘That's my abuela from Mexico’

Singer Selena Gomez often shares no-filter and no-makeup pictures of herself on her Instagram. Recently, she posted a no-filter photo of herself draped in a shawl. A section of people on social media platforms started making memes about it. Selena came across it and shared a few of them on her Instagram. (Also Read | Selena Gomez holds sister in her arms in emotional moment from Eras Tour, shows off wrist full of bracelets)

Selena shares memes about herself

On Tuesday, taking to her Instagram Stories, Selena shared a screenshot of a post by Memezar. A comment on it read, "Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying." She shared a screenshot of another meme which read, "My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain."

Internet posts memes about Selena's recent photo

Many other people took to social media platforms and posted memes. A person wrote, "Me in someone’s kitchen at 7:38 am listening to some girl's story of trauma." A comment read, "The female lead after losing 2 daughters and the family dog." An X user said, "Yeah she looks like she’s in final destination and survived a near fall."

An Instagram user commented, "After entire family just got murdered in front of her eyes." A tweet read, "Then she appears in the 32nd sequel as an old woman and tells the new characters her story." "But it turns out the murder is still alive and disguised as a paramedic that’s helping her," said another person.

Selena celebrated her birthday last month

Last month, Selena celebrated her 31st birthday. On Instagram, she shared a post letting her followers know what she wanted them to do on her special day. She captioned the post of herself blowing out candles on a floral-adorned cake, “I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty.”

She added, “Because of you we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.” Selena has consistently raised awareness of mental illness through her platform. She has also been open about her own struggle with mental health issues.

Selena on mental health

It was revealed last year that the singer, who was given a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020, had previously felt like she didn't want to live after having a "mental breakdown" during her 2016 Revival tour, which she cut short. "I don't want to be alive right now. I'm not interested in living," she said. Theresa Mingus, Selena's former assistant, revealed to the camera in the documentary My Mind and Me.

Selena has taken breaks from social media over the years to shield her mental health from trolls. The singer most recently announced a break from social media after her drama with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, resurfaced online.

