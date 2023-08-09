Selena Gomez holds sister in her arms in emotional moment from Eras Tour, shows off wrist full of bracelets

Taylor Swift took her Eras Tour to Los Angeles this week and a bunch of celebrities turned up for the concert. Among them was also Taylor's best friend Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie. Selena took to Instagram to share a bunch of posts from the concert, including a very special one with her sister. (Also read: Taylor Swift mesmerizes audience with ‘YOYOK’ and ‘DBATC’ as surprise songs but fans are 'disappointed') Selena Gomez held sister Gracie tightly in her arms during the concert.

Selena shared a picture of herself in a black hoodie with the Eras Tour artwork on the front of it. She also wore a cap and cuddled with her dog before leaving for the concert. There, she held Gracie in her arms as Taylor beautifully sang Lover from her 2019 album Lover. Selena also showed her wrist full of bracelets that excited fans exchanged with her during the concert. “That you to the fans who traded with me,” she wrote with the post.

Selena and Taylors have been BFFs for years and this is not even the first time that she has attended the Eras Tour. In April, she even dressed up like Taylor for the concert, wearing a cardigan just like the one Taylor wore in her Cardigan music video. Gracie was dressed in what appeared to be a Speak Now outfit. Selena’s dad was shown wearing a shirt that read “Proud Swiftie Dad.”

Meanwhile, Taylor had just announced the addition of new dates through 2024 to her consistently sold-out tour, which began in March in Arizona. She'd planned more than 100 concerts in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia and now also in Canada.

Taylor Swift announced last week several Toronto dates for her much-hyped world tour after a plea from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to skip Canada.

Concert sponsor Rogers Communications said in a statement that Swift will perform six shows as part of her "Eras Tour" in Canada's largest city, and that tickets would soon go on sale for the November 2024 dates.

Swift herself also posted on Instagram: "Turns out it's NOT the end of an era."

Sadly, Indian Swifties have not got any tour dates to look forward to.

