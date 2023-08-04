Taylor Swift’s eras tour: how she wowed LA with Vanessa Bryant, Brie Larson, and other celebrity fans

Taylor Swift kicked off the LA leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday night, performing for a sold-out crowd of over 100,000 fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The stage-trembling show also drew a huge number of celebrities, who showed their love for the singer on social media. FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Friday, July 28, 2023. California's lieutenant governor and other elected officials on Tuesday, Aug. 1,2 023, urged Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts as a way to stand in solidarity with striking hotel workers. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, FIle)(AP)

Among the stars who attended the concert was Vanessa Bryant, who wore a jean jacket with a photo of her late husband Kobe Bryant surprising Swift on stage in 2015.

The 33-year-old songstress orchestrates a heartwarming tradition that involves selecting a fortunate individual to grace the stage's edge and bequeath Taylor's hat during her performance of the hit track "22" to the spirited six-year-old Bianka Bryant.

Sarah Paulson, who rocked a '1989' shirt Mindy Kaling, who made friendship bracelets with her friends; Brie Larson, who shared a video of herself screaming "Taylor!"; and Sofia Carson, who posed with a 'Red' sign.

Kaling, celebrated for her comedic brilliance in shows like "The Mindy Project" and her work as a writer and producer, was also spotted among the star-studded audience.

Other celebrities who were spotted at the show included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Madelyn Cline, Taylor Lautner's wife Taylor Dome, and many more.

They all joined the Swiftie craze of making and trading friendship bracelets, which Swift herself encouraged by placing them on every seat in the stadium.

The Eras Tour is Swift's first tour since 2019, and features songs from all nine of her studio albums.

The tour has been praised by critics and fans alike for its production value, setlist variety, and Swift's vocal performance. The tour will continue in LA for five more nights, before heading to Australia in November.

ALSO READ| Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse films made hefty money, former WB President reveals

The “Bad Blood” performer has also delighted her fans by performing two surprise tracks each night, chosen by fan votes. On Thursday night, she sang 'The Way I Loved You' from 'Fearless' and 'Enchanted' from 'Speak Now'. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what songs she will perform next.

The Eras Tour is presented by Capital One and produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).