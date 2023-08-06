Taylor Swift mesmerizes audience with ‘YOYOK’ and ‘DBATC’ as surprise songs but fans are 'disappointed'

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has once again stunned her fans by singing her very own hit single, "You're on Your Own, Kid," which is taken from her tenth album, ‘Midnights', which was released in 2022. Record-setter Taylor Swift, 33, on her Eras Tour. Success, in all its forms, is defined by the ability to set new limits for the self. (Getty Images)(HT_PRINT)

There have been mixed reactions with regards to her performance for ‘The Eras Tour.’ None of which criticizes the song in particular, but with reference to the Swifties not being there for that particular show of hers.

The song was written by Taylor herself and produced by American singer, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist Jack Michael Antonoff. The song holds a special place in the hearts of all of Taylor's fans.

Reactions on social media have constantly been flooding in with her recent performance, and it is the second time so far that Taylor has performed the hit number.

At the moment, fans are coming out not only to give Taylor more of a tough love kind of reaction on social media for not giving a heads up on the number but also because they can't stay mad at the ‘All Too Well’ singer-songwriter.

It wasn't just You're on Your Own, Kid Taylor alsp sang "Death By A Thousand Cuts," which was released by Taylor in 2019 and was her seventh studio album, ‘Lover' that year.

This album was yet another banger, with which most Swifties resonated immensely with. The song draws a comparison to painful deaths and breakups in relationships.

The news of such a high-rated number being performed by Taylor, however, means her fans can't be mad at her for too long and neither are they going to miss out on her next show, which goes without saying.

It's only a matter of time till Taylor makes her way through her next show, and only Taylor would know what surprises she has hidden for fellow ‘Swifties.’