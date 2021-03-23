Home / Entertainment / Music / Selena Gomez says she misses Taylor Swift in a rare Instagram post. See pics
Selena Gomez says she misses Taylor Swift in a rare Instagram post. See pics

Selena Gomez dropped three unseen photos featuring her best friend Taylor Swift and confessed she was missing her. The photos left some fans emotional while others are curious to know if the post is a hint at an upcoming musical collaboration.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Selena Gomez shared photos featuring her best friend, singer Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez left fans emotional after she took to Instagram and shared a few pictures featuring her best friend Taylor Swift. The singer, who has been busy with her new music lately, stunned fans when she shared throwback pictures featuring the fellow singer.

In the pictures, Selena and Taylor were seen at a house with Taylor's cat, Benjamin, giving the duo company. One of the pictures featured Selena seated on a couch and showering Benji with love while the other two had them pose for selfies. A guitar was visible in the background. Selena shared the pictures and wrote, "Kinda missin this one."

The surprise post left fas emotional. Several social media users requested the duo to reunite. "Im ugly crying reunite now," a fan begged. "Taylena supremacy," announced another fan. "I believe in taylena’s power," a third fan wrote. "How do you and taylor do this. You always come throhgh when im hurting in the smallest way and make me so happy. I love you both so much. You have no idea how much i needed this," a fourth fan said.

However, there are fans who believe that the photos were a mere tease of something big in the making. As previously reported, Taylor has been re-recording her old tracks and releasing them. Selena's post has fans thinking that the duo is reuniting for an old song while a few others feel that the two might be working on a fresh song together.

Also Read: Grammys: Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, thanks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The singers have been friends for over 13 years. Selena and Taylor grew closer when they were dating a Jonas Brother, in 2008. The duo hasn't met since the pandemic began. While Taylor has been keeping a low profile, with only her work making the headlines. She was last seen attending the Grammys, in Los Angeles. Selena has been in New York lately where she is shooting for her upcoming project Only Murders in the Building.

