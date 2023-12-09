Selena Gomez spotted with Taylor Swift in NYC amid romance with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez was recently spotted out and about in New York City with close friend and pop icon Taylor Swift. The 31-year-old singer's outing comes after she made her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco public through a social media post. While Gomez made the announcement by sharing an adorable picture, she faced backlash from many for Blanco's close association with her ex-boyfriend and singer Justin Bieber, who is now married to American model Hailey Rhode Bieber.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift spotted in NYC

Selena Gomez with Taylor Swift at the 2023 VMAs.

The longtime best friends were spotted together during a night out in New York City shortly after Gomez defended her relationship in light of criticism from her fans. For the outing, the Lose You To Love Me singer donned a stylish yet edgy ensemble featuring a snake print overcoat and mini skirt, paired with a plain black top and thigh-high black leather boots. To keep herself warm in the cold weather, she wore a pair of sheer tights.

Gomez kept her brown hair with blonde highlights in a side part and wore subtle makeup with brown lipstick. Meanwhile, Swift, who wasn't fully captured in the frame wore a brown coat with white fur lining around the neck and hem over a green sweater and checkered mini skirt. The Blank Space singer paired her trendy attire with reddish-brown knee-length boots and sheer tights. She also kept her hair down for the night out.

Selena Gomez announces she's dating Benny Blanco

The Wolves singer confirmed she's dating the 35-year-old producer by replying to a fan who inquired about her relationship with Blanco. She wrote, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” Shortly after the confirmation, Gomez shared an adorable picture, in which she can be seen with Blanco. More recently, she also shared a picture of her hand wearing a diamond ring with the initial B.

