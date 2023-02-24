Selena Gomez takes break from social media amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama, fans say 'We'll support you'

Singer Selena Gomez took to Instagram and shared an update with her fans. She had informed that she has decided to take a break from the social media. She was involved in the ongoing eyebrow feud between her and Hailey Bieber, wife of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The incident was initiated by Selena's confession on TikTok about accidentally over-laminating her eyebrows. In response, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows and also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows. Selena's decision to step away from social media prompted numerous fans to flock to the comment section and offer their support. (Also read: Selena Gomez adds fuel to feud with Hailey Bieber; likes ‘mean girls' Hailey videos, supports BFF Taylor Swift)

Twitter users slammed Kylie and Hailey for their actions, with Hailey's name even trending on the platform. Many users criticized the two celebrities, who were accused of being mean to Selena for no reason. Comments varied from "Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber acting like high school bullies towards Selena Gomez, a mother and a wife, is completely unacceptable" to "You're just being mean if you think this was an accident."

Selena went live on TikTok on Thursday to inform her fans that she would be taking a break from social media, and said, “I’m going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I’m 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

She shared a picture of hers on Instagram, and wrote, “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social media).” She wore a sizzling black dress. She was seen enjoying her drink as she posed for the camera.

Reacting to her announcement, one of Selena's fans wrote, “I love you darling, don't let anyone turn off your lift ‘cause you are and always will be a star in this shadow world and a star does not have to hide.” Another fan commented, “Don’t go away! You are winning! Don't let them California girls win! That would be real silly!” Other fan wrote, “We stand with you and against the mean girls.” A fan commented, “We will always support you Sele.”"We love you Selly, pls don't take break from social media", added one. “Bullies never prosper”, wrote other.

