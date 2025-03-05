SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo to enlist in South Korean military next month, won't be part of music festival and fan meetings

SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo has announced his South Korean military enlistment. Koreaboo reported on Wednesday, citing a statement by his agency, Pledis Entertainment. Wonwoo, who will enlist in April, will miss out on his schedules. (Also Read | SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan undergoes ankle surgery, to not participate in upcoming tour: ‘He is now recuperating’) Wonwoo is a member of SEVENTEEN which debuted in 2015.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo will begin his military enlistment

Pledis Entertainment shared what events Wonwoo will be a part of before he joins the military. The statement read, "Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo will be enlisting on April 3. As such, he will not be able to participate in any activities forthcoming, including April’s 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival as well as the Japan fan meetings."

Here's what activities Wonwoo will be part of

Wonwoo will be part of CARATLAND, shared Pledis Entertainment. "Just as we have previously announced, he will be participating in CARATLAND from March 20 to 21, and he will be able to meet CARATs through various pre-filmed contents," it added.

Wonwoo's agency makes appeal to fans

His agency has asked fans not to visit his workplace. "There will be no official event on his enlistment date and please refrain from visiting his workplace of alternative service. Please express your love for him via Weverse. We ask for CARATs to continue to love and support him so Wonwoo can carry out his duties diligently and return healthily. The company will also continue to work hard to support him. Thank you. Pledis Entertainment," concluded the statement.

About SEVENTEEN

It is a South Korean boy group formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play (EP) 17 Carat. Their studio albums include Love & Letter (2016), Teen, Age (2017), An Ode (2019 and Face the Sun (2022).