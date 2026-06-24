Shaan gives a shoutout to Alka Yagnik, says fans would love to see her comeback: ‘You are our pride and joy’
Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan on Tuesday, and opened up about her battle with a rare hearing disorder.
Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik made a rare public appearance on Tuesday to receive the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She appeared visibly frail during the event, and later opened up about her health concern in an Instagram post. Singer Shaan, who has worked with the singer in many songs, has now given a sweet shoutout to her in the comments and wished for a speedy recovery.
What Shaan wrote
Shaan commented on Alka's Instagram post, “Most Deserved Alka Ji !!! You are our Pride and Joy !!! And nothing would please your fans more than You finding your health and wellbeing back and Finding the Confidence and Motivation to Come back to Regale Us with Your Voice like only You can !!”
In her post, Alka addressed concerns about her health, revealing that she has been staying away from public appearances as she is “slowly finding my way back.” Talking about her health, Alka wrote, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”
“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added.
About Alka's career{{/usCountry}}
“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added.
About Alka's career{{/usCountry}}
Over the years, she has delivered several iconic songs, including memorable tracks like Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from Dhadkan, Hum Tum from Hum Tum, Ghoongat Ki Aad Se from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others. Alka has won two National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, for Ghoongat Ki Aad Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
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