Shaan gives a shoutout to Alka Yagnik, says fans would love to see her comeback: ‘You are our pride and joy’

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik made a rare public appearance on Tuesday to receive the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She appeared visibly frail during the event, and later opened up about her health concern in an Instagram post. Singer Shaan, who has worked with the singer in many songs, has now given a sweet shoutout to her in the comments and wished for a speedy recovery.

What Shaan wrote

Shaan said Alka Yagnik richly deserved the Padma Bhushan honour.

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Shaan commented on Alka's Instagram post, “Most Deserved Alka Ji !!! You are our Pride and Joy !!! And nothing would please your fans more than You finding your health and wellbeing back and Finding the Confidence and Motivation to Come back to Regale Us with Your Voice like only You can !!”

In her post, Alka addressed concerns about her health, revealing that she has been staying away from public appearances as she is “slowly finding my way back.” Talking about her health, Alka wrote, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added. About Alka's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added. About Alka's career {{/usCountry}}

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Over the years, she has delivered several iconic songs, including memorable tracks like Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from Dhadkan, Hum Tum from Hum Tum, Ghoongat Ki Aad Se from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others. Alka has won two National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, for Ghoongat Ki Aad Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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