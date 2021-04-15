Shaan takes a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs, says they have no 'musicality'

Singer Shaan said that the standard of music in the country has been lowered and seemed to take a dig at rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. While Shaan did not directly name Honey, he cited the songs Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance, saying that they had no ‘musicality’.

Record labels prefer such tracks because even though ‘they may not be great music’, they end up becoming popular and getting a lot of views, Shaan added.

In an interview with AskMen India, Shaan said, “Music ki samajh kitne logon ke paas hai? Bohot kum. Hum sabko musically educate toh nahi kar sakte lekin hum itna kar sakte hai ki aap apni taraf se good music dete rahe ki dheere dheere ek taste banega. Lekin sabse aasaan tareeka yeh hai ki main aapke sthar pe utar jaaun (Very few people actually understand music. We cannot musically educate everyone but what we can do is churn out good music so that people develop a taste for it. But the easiest way is to stoop down to their level).”

“Aaj rap music itna popular kyun hai? Hume lagta hai gaali de raha hai, isliye? Nahi, usme koi musicality hai hi nahi. Agar koi gaana bana raha hai, ‘Chaar botal vodka, kaam mera roz ka’, aap bhi gaa sakte ho. ‘Aaj blue hai paani paani paani’, ‘Lungi dance lungi dance’, aap bhi kar sakte ho (Why is rap music so popular today? Is it because they use expletives? No, because there is no musicality in rap songs. Anyone can sing song like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance),” he added.

Shaan said that certain rap artists are great with rhymes and flow, but suggested that much of popular Hindi rap is ‘easy’. “Music companies are saying that these kind of songs, they may not be great music, but humare views aate hai usme (we get views on them),” he added.

Honey most recently released a single titled Saiyaan Ji, featuring singer Neha Kakkar. The song, which came out in January, has over 335 million views on YouTube.