Shakira moves out of Barcelona with sons after split with Gerard Pique: 'A new chapter in pursuit of happiness'

Shakira took to her Instagram account and announced her departure from Barcelona with her son, Milan and Sasha. Her decision arrived after months of separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique. She posted a scenic photo from the Spanish city and said she will be starting a new chapter from a different corner of the world. Also read: Shakira opens up about her split from Gerard Piqué and moving on after divorce

Shakira has two sons, Milan and Sasha.

In her farewell post, Shakira wrote, “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness,” as per the English translation.

She also added, “Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love (translated to English).” Reacting to the post, fans sent their love for the 46-year-old singer.

One of them wrote, “In Spain we love you..!!” “You will always be welcome in Barcelona Shakira, the shame is we can't send Pique out,” added another one. Someone also said, “Here in Barcelona you will always have your home, it has been your home for many years and you will never forget it because Barcelona will never forget you.”

Shakira and former FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué were together for more than a decade but didn't tie the knot. They have two sons-- nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha. They parted ways last year in June.

In January this year, Gerard went Instagram-official with Clara Chia Marti. The two reportedly started dating while he was still with Shakira. In June 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in a joint statement. It read, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

