Shakira brings out Anitta at free concert in Brazil to perform Choka Choka for the first time; draws 2 million people

Colombian popstar Shakira drew a massive crowd last night as she delivered a free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Llora (Women No Longer Cry) world tour, named after her 2024 album. According to the city’s mayor, the show attracted an astonishing two million people, turning one of the world’s most iconic waterfronts into a sea of fans.

Shakira performs during an open concert at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.(REUTERS)

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Following in the footsteps of Madonna in 2024 and Lady Gaga in 2025, hosting free shows at the Copacabana Beach, the concert began under a luminous full moon, unfolding on a massive stage near the Copacabana Palace. Videos from the venue showed the beach bathed in red light and packed with fans, as Shakira delivered an electrifying performance before the sprawling crowd.

A look inside Shakira’s electrifying free concert

According to AP, Shakira’s set kicked off around 11 pm local time, opening with skywriting drones soaring overhead to spell out “I love you Brazil” in Portuguese. The moment sent fans into a frenzy, with deafening screams and thunderous applause echoing across the venue. Shortly after taking the stage, she fondly told the crowd, “I arrived here when I was 18 years old, dreaming about singing for you. And now look at this. Life is magical.”

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{{^usCountry}} Clips from the performance show Shakira delivering fan-favourite hits like “Can't Remember to Forget You,” “Hips Don't Lie,” “I Am Here,” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” She was later joined on stage by Anitta for a first-time duet performance of “Choka Choka.” She also took a moment to celebrate women’s resilience during the concert, telling the crowd, “Us women, every time we fall we get up a little wiser.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clips from the performance show Shakira delivering fan-favourite hits like “Can't Remember to Forget You,” “Hips Don't Lie,” “I Am Here,” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” She was later joined on stage by Anitta for a first-time duet performance of “Choka Choka.” She also took a moment to celebrate women’s resilience during the concert, telling the crowd, “Us women, every time we fall we get up a little wiser.” {{/usCountry}}

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More about Rio de Janeiro’s free concerts

Copacabana Beach has also been the venue for several large-scale free pop concerts in recent years, including Madonna, who drew 1.6 million attendees in 2024, and Lady Gaga, who performed to an estimated 2.1 million fans in 2025.

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Rio’s free concerts form part of City Hall’s broader effort to sustain economic momentum after Carnival and New Year’s Eve festivities, and ahead of the month-long Saint John’s Day celebrations in June. Eduardo Cavaliere, the mayor of the city, said on his May 3 Instagram post, “A historic show by @shakira for Rio, Brazil, Latin America, and the world! 2 million people in Copacabana crowning @todomundonorio as the biggest stage on earth!”

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The mayor had also earlier highlighted the economic significance of such events while outlining the city’s operational plan, stating, “For us, parties are serious business. Because parties generate jobs, income, development, and identity for the city. Our investment in this show will give us a financial return 40 times greater.”

According to a study by Rio’s City Hall and Riotur, Shakira’s performance is, in fact, expected to generate nearly 777 million reais (approximately USD 155 million), driven by a surge in tourism and increased spending across restaurants, hotels, and retail outlets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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