Shakira adds third show in India tour after ‘unprecedented demand’; check date, venue and ticket details

“Now we have 3 shows in India. 2 in Mumbai & 1 in Delhi. This is going to be huge. Can’t wait,” one excited fan wrote on social media, with another sharing, “New Date for @Shakira in India. Obviously only the Queen Can.”

Shakira has added a second date to her Mumbai stop, with the new show scheduled for April 11 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Her first show in Mumbai will be on April 10. She will also perform in Delhi on April 15.

The development came to light over the weekend after eagle-eyed social media users noticed an additional show listed on the District app. The sale of tickets for the show has not yet begun on the platform. There is no update on when the ticket bookings for the second show will open. The move comes after organisers witnessed what they called an “unprecedented demand” for tickets.

Global pop queen Shakira has just doubled the excitement for her Indian fans. After announcing her much-anticipated return to India with a tour next month, the superstar surprised her fans by adding a second show in Mumbai.

On March 1, tickets for Shakira’s concerts in Mumbai and Delhi went live. Tickets for the Mumbai concert are available across multiple price brackets. The most expensive tickets are priced ar ₹32,000, with the general admission tickets starting at ₹6,000.

More about Shakira’s concert in India The global pop icon is set to return to India this April with concerts scheduled in two major cities – Mumbai and Delhi. The Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records–holding Colombian superstar will take the stage at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and 11, followed by a performance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15.

The shows will mark her first major concert appearance in the country in nearly 19 years, after her 2007 Mumbai performance during the Oral Fixation Tour.

At the time of the announcement, Shakira shared her excitement through a statement. She said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The tour is about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”

The concerts are being organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India in collaboration with District by Zomato. This edition also marks the first time the Feeding India Concert will be held across multiple cities. Shakira is known for global hits such as Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Whenever, Wherever, and She Wolf.