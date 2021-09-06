Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Shankar Mahadevan: Never thought my life’s story could be shown on screen
music

Shankar Mahadevan: Never thought my life’s story could be shown on screen

A documentary on Shankar Mahadevan’s life wins two awards at the Cannes World Film Festival; says he’s open to more acting offers
By Soumya Vajpayee
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Shankar Mahadevan

Composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan has various hit soundtracks to his credit, which have won his accolades over the years. But now, the musician has won a laurel outside the field of music. A documentary film on his life, titled Decoding Shankar, has won two awards at the Cannes World Film Festival. Directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan, the movie has won in the Best Indian Film and Best Biographical Film categories.

When we asked the composer if he saw this coming, Mahadevan said, “We did not think that the film would make such a massive impact on audiences and critics alike. I never thought that my life’s story could be captured in a book or on the screen in a film. I’ve never given myself so much importance by dwelling on my pursuits and accomplishments.”

When the director reached out to Mahadevan with the idea, he wasn’t sure how it would shape up. “When she narrated her idea and storyline, I was amused. But, when I thought about her idea, intention, belief and research on me, the project began to make a sense. As the film started taking shape, I knew this would be one of the greatest experiences of my life,” says Mahadevan.

RELATED STORIES

While he had to play himself in the project, the musician is open to accepting more acting offers. “I’m used to being in front of the camera. Years of music videos, reality TV shows, and cameos have taught me that. I’ve acted in a Marathi film and played the lead in Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015), and I’m comfortable with acting,” says Mahadevan.

For Sivan, the project was special and it took her two-and-a-half years to complete the film. The film has won awards at nine festivals so far, but winning at Cannes World Film Festival is extra special. “It is every filmmaker’s dream to win an award at Cannes, Berlin or Oscars. This has encouraged me to work even harder now,” she says.

Apart from Mahadevan and his family members, the film also sees the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Javed Akhtar, Gulzar, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Zakir Hussain and Louis Banks speak about their association with him over the years. “The number of celebrities who have spoken in the film is humbling. I’m grateful to each of them,” Mahadevan signs off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Talat Aziz: I form a bond with my students, and it goes beyond music

Indian musicians hail their greatest teachers

BTS: When ‘jealous’ V asked Wooga Squad to send him a food truck

BTS: When Jimin's danced at his teacher's wedding, wowed all with his energy
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP