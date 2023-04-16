Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seen together at Coachella, spotted kissing one year after breakup

Former couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reignited the dating rumours amongst their fans after they were seen kissing at the Coachella music festival in California. A video of the two singers has surfaced online in which they can be seen dancing, hugging one another and later sharing a kiss. Fans wondered if the two were back together again. (Also read: Shawn Mendes spotted with rumoured girlfriend Jocelyne Miranda on a hike)

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to have reunited after they were seen kissing at the Coachella music festival this weekend.

The singers spent most of their time together at Coachella, walking through the crowd and enjoying the musical performances. Shawn was wearing a T-shirt with a bandana around his neck and khaki pants. Meanwhile, Camila was dressed in a white top and denim pants. In the video shared online on Twitter, taken by another festival attendee, the couple seems at ease with one another and isn't hiding from the crowd.

Their fans commented on the video and asked if they were reunited. Shawn was recently rumoured to be dating singer Sabrina Carpenter after they were spotted hanging out several times. One fan wrote, "MY JAW DROPPED. IS THIS FOR REAL? ARE THEY BACK TOGETHER?" Another fan shared, "Shawn and Camila's chemistry is on fire Can't get enough of their performance at Coachella #powercouple #musicgoals." Yet another fan wondered, "I’m so confused right now are they back together or just drunk?"

Shawn and Camila were together for more than two years before announcing their breakup over Instagram in November 2021. In a joint statement put up on their Instagram Stories, the couple had stated, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends...We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” The note was signed off with three red heart emojis and “Camila and Shawn.”

Before they began dating in July 2019, Shawn and Camila had already been friends for a few years. They made their relationship official as a couple with an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019. The couple has collaborated professionally on two songs, I Know What You Did Last Summer from Shawn's debut album Handwritten in 2015 and the 2019 hit duet Señorita which was later nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

