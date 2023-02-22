Home / Entertainment / Music / Shawn Mendes spotted with rumoured girlfriend Jocelyne Miranda on a hike

Shawn Mendes spotted with rumoured girlfriend Jocelyne Miranda on a hike

Published on Feb 22, 2023

Shawn Mendes, 24, was seen with rumoured girlfriend Jocelyne Miranda, his 51-year-old chiropractor, on a hike at Runyon Canyon Park on Tuesday morning.

Singer Shawn Mendes was seen hiking shirtless with rumored girlfriend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old was seen shirtless on a hike with 51-year-old Dr. Jocelyne Miranda at Runyon Canyon Park on Tuesday morning, adding to the rumours about their relationship. (Also read: Shawn Mendes on life after breakup with Camila Cabello: 'I am actually on my own and I hate that')

Shawn, who debuted a buzzcut last moth to his fans over Instagram Live, decided to go shirtless for the outing, and wore a pair of black shorts, and paired them with socks and hiking boots. Meanwhile, Jocelyne paired her black leggings with a black top, and later was spotted in a telling sweatshirt that read, “I love you baby” in red letters.

The Summer of love singer was first spotted with Jocelyne on a lunch date last summer, and since then they have been seen together a number of times after Shawn split from Camila Cabello in November 2021. Shawn and Camilla had parted ways after a relationship of two years. They had featured in the hit song Senorita in 2019.

Shawn and Jocelyne were spotted most recently at the Grammys afterparty. Jocelyne has been working as Shawn’s chiropractor for the last couple of years. She was also included in his past tours where she offered him personal treatment. Jocelyne has also worked with the singer in the course of his career where he performed in major events like the AMAs, VMAs, and Saturday Night Live among others.

Recently, the singer opened up about his decision to cut his hair short in a new interview with WSJ Magazine. He said, “I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head. I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit.” Shawn also opened up about his decision to cancel the world tour, and said, “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way.”

shawn mendes
