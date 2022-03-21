Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Shawn Mendes on life after breakup with Camila Cabello: 'I am actually on my own and I hate that'
Shawn Mendes on life after breakup with Camila Cabello: 'I am actually on my own and I hate that'

Singer Shawn Mendes shared an emotional video on Twitter in which he is seen talking about his life after breakup with singer Camila Cabello. 
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in a still from Senorita. 
Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes opened up about his life post-breakup with fellow singer-songwriter Camila Cabello in a Twitter post on Sunday. The 23-year-old singer reflected on his life after splitting up from Camila while talking about his new music on social media. The two had parted ways in November after a relationship of two years. They had featured in the hit song Senorita in 2019. Also read: Camila Cabello sells her LA mansion bought from Uday Chopra for 32 crore: Report

The Treat You Better singer posted a video on Twitter in which he shared how his new lyrics reflect his real-life struggles. Dressed in a black and white sweater and a winter cap, Shawn says in the video, "You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone, all the s*** that comes after it. Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f*****g on the edge, you know? And I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that ... that's my reality, you know."

Last November, Shawn and Camila, 25, announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would "continue to be best friends."

Earlier this month, Camila shared details about what led to her and Shawn Mendes' breakup. E! News obtained her quotes from her conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. The pop star recalled that as the couple grew older, their priorities started to shift. She said, "Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."

She also said that there are no hard feelings between them. “I love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him,” she told Zane.

(With ANI inputs)

