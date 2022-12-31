Shehnaaz Gill makes Guru Randhawa blush, asks him to look at her face and not cover up her dress at beach shoot. Watch

On Saturday, singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video from his recent beach shoot with actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill. He posted a funny video with Shehnaaz, where both of them goofed around while shooting for their upcoming project. Both of them laughed and smiled at the outdoor location. Shehnaaz asked him to look at her as he was feeling shy. Fans called them ‘cute’ and sent best wishes for their upcoming project. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill blushes as she dances with Guru Randhawa, fans react: 'You both are looking fire')

The video gave a glimpse of some fun moments from Shehnaaz and Guru's recent shoot. Guru opted for peach shirt with beige coat and matching pants. Shehnaaz wore red slit dress and kept her hair open. Guru sat on one leg and Shehnaaz stood with him in front of a beach. The video opened with Shehnaaz asking him to keep his hand on her leg. He tried to cover her leg with the dress, but Shehnaaz ended up flaunting her leg, and said to him, “Idhar dekho (look at me).”

Guru then blushed and started laughing. Shehnaaz brought her face closer to his before they smiled and looked at the camera, while giving a romantic pose. Sharing the video on Instagram, Guru wrote, “You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot (monkey and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis). Moon is rising on 10th January 2023.” Actor Prieyaa Raina wrote, “Haha she's adorable and so real.”

Reacting to the clip, one of Guru and Shehnaaz's fans wrote, “Kinne sonne lagdee oo tussi viaah karwaalo (You guys look so adorable, you guys should get married).” Another fan commented, “Two sweethearts together… sugar filled moment (two red heart emojis).” Another fan wrote, “The two look so cute together. Guru seems very positive to me and what can I say about Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, she has won the hearts of millions of people. Anyway I was waiting for the song.” A fan also wrote, “The way he is blushing, oh my goodness."

Shehnaaz shot to fame with her participation on Bigg Boss 13. She was rumoured to be in relationship with Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show. He died in 2021.

Shehnaaz recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal among others marked their presence on her show to promote their movies. She is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari and Pooja Hedge. The film will be released in 2023.

