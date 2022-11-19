Shehnaaz Gill blushes as she dances with Guru Randhawa, fans react: 'You both are looking fire'

Days after their fun videos and pictures from a Diwali party surfaced online, Guru Randhawa dropped a new video of him dancing with Shehnaaz Gill. In the clip, Guru is seen making Shehnaaz twirl to his song, Moon Rise. Shehnaaz is seen blushing, while shaking a leg with him. Guru also asked fans if they should do a proper music video together. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill laughs while dancing with Guru Randhawa at Diwali party, he calls her 'India's fav'. Watch

"…with my fav @shehnaazgill... Should we do a video together…" Guru Randhawa captioned the video he shared via Instagram Reels on Friday. In the clip shot outdoors at night in Dubai, Shehnaaz wore a green strapless dress, while Guru twinned with her in a dark green jacket. They were also seen joking and fighting with each other towards the end of the video.

Shehnaaz and Guru's video left their fans impressed. "Woaaah. So beautiful," commented a fan. Responding to Guru’s caption, one wrote, "Yes, you both are looking fire… video toh banta hai (a video of the two of you is a must).”

In October, Guru had dropped a video with Shehnaaz on Instagram, where the two danced together at a Diwali party. Calling Shehnaaz India's favourite, Guru had written in the caption, "With India's fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali."

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She also appeared in Bigg Boss 15 season finale. In 2017, she made her debut as an actor in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England and later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Shehnaaz is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also be seen in a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also a part of the family entertainer.

