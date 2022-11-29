Shehnaaz Gill's new song Ghani Syaani with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square out on December 5, she shares poster

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram account and shared a poster from her new song Ghani Syaani with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. She announced that the song will be out on December 5, 2022. The poster also featured rapper MC Square, real name Abhishek Bensla, along with her. MC Square also shared similar poster on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. Fans reacted to their new song's announcement. (Also read: Fans are furious as hit song Jedha Nasha gets a remake with Nora Fatehi in An Action Hero: 'Firse watt laga denge')

In the poster, Shehnaaz wore a stylish off white glittery dress. She accessorised her look with matching earrings and kept her hair loose. MC Square wore a quirky white T-shirt and glasses with brown pants. Shehnaaz placed her hand on Abhishek's chest while posing for the camera. Both of them got clicked in a desert and looked straight into the camera.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, “(Brown and orange hearts, heart hand emojis). Ye raha first (This is our first) poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare7000. Mark the date - 5th December 2022, only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel. Music by @iamrajatnagpal, lyrics by @mcsquare7000, directed by @agam.mann @azeem.mann. @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661.” She used ‘shehnaaz gill’, ‘mc square’, ‘play dmf’, ‘Ghani syaani’ as the hashtags on the post.

Reacting to the post, one of Shehnaaz's fans wrote, “Finally, Singer mein Shehnaaz Gill naam dekhkar itni khushi horhi hai (I feel so happy after seeing Shehnaaz Gill's name in singer's category). Ft. Singer Shehnaaz Gill.” Another fan commented, “I can't wait for this song, after such a long time her song is coming finally.” Other fan wrote, “Best wishes as always, this song gonna be super duper hit.” “Save the date December 5th”, wrote one person. “Super excited for both my favourite collaboration”, commented another person. Many fans showed excitement for Shehnaaz and MC Square's new song and dropped heart emojis.

MC Sqaure was crowned as the winner of reality talent show MTV Hustle 2.0. The rapper has been a fan favourite, with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma among his sizable fan base. Virat sent some words of praise to him on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill has recently launched her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Her first guest was RajKummar Rao, who promoted his movie Monica, O My Darling on the show. Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, which also s Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. The film is set to release in 2023.

