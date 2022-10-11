Shilpa Rao: I have seen more failures than success in life

Singer Shilpa Rao has, over the years, learnt to surrender and not control everything that happens and that’s because she admits she has seen more failures than success in life.

“There have been phases when I have done great work and it has not been acknowledged around but like I said, you have to let life take its own time and space to happen.” While she was going through a rough patch, Rao says all she did was “take a step back and travel.

When asked about the phases that made her a stronger person, Rao adds, “It’s not one moment or phase that teaches you a lesson, it’s a long process. But when things go wrong, your body starts giving you alarms. Your body sometimes even shut down and fall sick. That’s when you need to stop overexerting yourself and rethink everything.”

At her lowest, Shilpa finds peace in music. “I don’t think I have had a better friend in my life than music. I feel music has always been the biggest support in my life. It has been a healer in many ways.” But ask her about a person from the music industry, she finds comfort in, Rao names music composer Pritam.

“Pritam is someone I have had some very beautiful conversations with. We have never spoken about work..ever, but everything else like relationships, life, movies, books and everything possible. I love sitting and having long chats with him. He is an incredibly nice human being and I am fortunate to be his friend.