SHINee's Taemin announces comeback with mini album ‘GUILTY’

South Korean boy band group SHINEee's singer Taemin has announced his solo comeback with a mini-album ‘GUILTY’ and fans are elated with the news.

On October 10, 2023, the announcement was made on SHINee's X (Formerly Twitter) account, with a teaser image.

"TAEMIN 태민 The 4th Mini Album 〖Guilty〗

➫ 2023.10.30 6PM KST" captioned the post.

GUILTY- Release Date

Guilty will be the soloist's fourth mini-album.

It will be released on October 30 at 6 p.m. KST.

You can check out the album's teaser image below:

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS

Fans across the globe have taken to X to share their excitement and anticipation of the album.

Here are some of the comments:

“The ACE is back!!!!!! We are so ready for you Taemin!!,” wrote a user.

"Redefining the meaning of Guilty pleasure 😍" added another.

One user termed the K-pop icon as the ‘King of Kpop’ writing, "THE KING OF KPOP IS BACK 🔥🔥"

"OH LORD

OH GOD

OH TAEMIN

RETURN OF THE KING

RETURN OF THE TAEMIN," wrote another user.

TAEMIN's SOLO CAREER

Taemin, born Lee Tae Min, has been a member of the South Korean K-pop group SHINee and Super M since May 25, 2008, with the group's first mini album ‘Replay.’

His first mini-album as a soloist was ‘Ace’ which was released in 2014.

Next, in 2016 he released his first album titled ‘Press It.’ The same year he released his first Japanese Mini-Album, “Sayonara Hitori.”

In 2019, he released his second mini-album ‘WANT.’

Earlier this year in June, the group consisting of Onew, Key, and Minho released their album ‘HARD’ in June on their 15th anniversary.

The album peaked at No.2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart post its release.

The 30-year-old K-pop icon has an Instagram account with the username ‘xoalsox’ and boasts a following of 5.6M followers.