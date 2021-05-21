Shooting a music video is equally challenging: Navjit Buttar

Music video director Navjit Buttar, who’s known for his work with singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Vishal Mishra, Jassie Gill and Diljit Dosanjh, said finally good music is happening and the era of singles is back.

“Music videos are back with a bang and I think streaming as well other musical platforms have helped to revive this industry. Also, no big film music is happening as films are on hold so that again can be the reason for singles gaining popularity in this period,” said Navjit.

He has a career spanning over ten years and feels you reach where you belong. “Till 2010, I was into making cover videos and happily doing photography. It was in 2010, I met Jassie Gill for a photo shoot and he told me about his new song ‘Chudiyaan’. That’s how I got a chance to direct my first video with him. Since then, I have directed more than 150 videos till date.”

The director is not ready to get into film or TV direction for now. “As of now the music industry is full of potential and is a promising place to be so why do I need to change my track. Also, I am happy and content with my work. I think it’s a field that people consider to be easy but instead it’s equally challenging and requires a lot of hard work.”

Navjit was in UP just before corona curfew was announced to shoot a video for a single slated for June this year. “I shot a video for Yaseer Desai’s song with Rohit Khandelwal and Prachi Desai and it was beautiful experience to be in Varanasi. The holy city has true vibes of India and I have tried to bring a bit of what I saw of the real Benaras on screen in that limited time. Also, I shot a video in Uttarakhand last year for Jubin and was left mesmerized with the surroundings and locales there.”

On being asked about artiste selection for videos he said, “Videos too take a lot planning before the final shoot. Also, when I select artistes, I keep the song as well as the story in mind that’s my criterion. Of late it has become a protocol for Bigg Boss contestants ‘ke do-char videos banao and paisa kamao’ (laughs),” he said.

Telling about his upcoming work Navjit adds, “Due to lockdown Jubin’s two video shoot with me are on hold along with another scheduled to be shot in Leh.”