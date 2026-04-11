Shreya Ghoshal property investment: Buys two luxury flats in Mumbai's Worli for nearly 60 crore with parents

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her mother Shamishtha Ghoshal and father Biswajit Ghoshal, have purchased two luxury apartments in Worli, Mumbai, for nearly ₹60 crore, according to property registration documents.

Mumbai real estate: Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents Shamishtha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased two luxury apartments in Worli for nearly ₹ 60 crore.(Instagram)

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Both apartments are located in a project named Godrej Trilogy, which is being constructed by the listed real estate developer Godrej Properties, documents show.

As per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the first apartment has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m), and comes with three car parking spaces.

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.78 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026, the documents showed.

Also Read: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal buys 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Madh Island for ₹4.94 crore

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{{^usCountry}} According to the documents shared by CRE Matrix, the second apartment has an area of 2,777.84 sq ft, comes with three parking spaces, and was bought for ₹30 crore. The transaction involved stamp duty payment of ₹1.8 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the documents shared by CRE Matrix, the second apartment has an area of 2,777.84 sq ft, comes with three parking spaces, and was bought for ₹30 crore. The transaction involved stamp duty payment of ₹1.8 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shreya Ghoshal could not be reached for a comment. All about Worli real estate market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreya Ghoshal could not be reached for a comment. All about Worli real estate market {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. In premium towers in Worli, luxury apartments command prices above ₹1 lakh per sq. ft. The highest per sq ft rate ever recorded in Mumbai to date is around ₹2.80 lakh per sq ft for a building named Naman Xana in Worli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. In premium towers in Worli, luxury apartments command prices above ₹1 lakh per sq. ft. The highest per sq ft rate ever recorded in Mumbai to date is around ₹2.80 lakh per sq ft for a building named Naman Xana in Worli. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the ANAROCK report, the price-to-size matrix in Worli is sharply defined: homes below ₹8 crore typically fall under 1,000 sq ft, while those priced between ₹8 crore and ₹16 crore span 1,000–2,000 sq ft. Apartments in the ₹16–24 crore bracket generally measure 2,000–3,000 sq ft, and those between ₹24 crore and ₹32 crore range from 3,000–4,000 sq ft. At the top end, residences priced above ₹32 crore offer more than 4,000 sq ft of ultra-premium living space, the report noted.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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