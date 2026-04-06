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    Shreya Ghoshal buys another luxury apartment for ₹30 crore in Mumbai’s Worli

    Mumbai real estate: Shreya Ghoshal, along with her mother Sarmistha Ghoshal and father Biswajit Ghoshal, purchased another apartment in Worli for 30 crore

    Apr 6, 2026, 21:21:47 IST
    By Vandana Ramnani
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    Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents Sarmistha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, purchased another apartment in Worli for 30 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

    Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents Shamishtha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased another apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹30 crore, (Representative photo)
    Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents Shamishtha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased another apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹30 crore, (Representative photo)

    This marks their second purchase in the same building. The family had earlier acquired a 2,750.3 sq ft apartment there for 29.7 crore.

    According to the documents, the second apartment is located at Godrej Trilogy, Worli, a sea-facing luxury residential development.. The apartment has an area of 2,777.84 sq ft and comes with three car parkings.

    The transaction involved stamp duty payment of 1.8 crore and registration charges of 30,000. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026.

    The Agreement for Sale has been signed between Embellish Houses Private Limited, Akshay Sthapatya Private Limited and Sarmistha Ghoshal, Bishwajit Ghoshal and Shreya Ghoshal.

    Shreya Ghoshal could not be reached for a comment.

    Worli real estate market

    Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. Premium tower apartments in Worli now command 65,000 to 1,00,000+ per sq. ft, a pricing that positions it as India's equivalent to New York's Lower Manhattan, not merely in aspiration, but in hard economics, a report by Anarock noted.

    The price-to-size matrix in Worli is sharply defined: homes below 8 crore typically fall under 1,000 sq ft, while those priced between 8 crore and 16 crore span 1,000–2,000 sq ft. Apartments in the 16–24 crore bracket generally measure 2,000–3,000 sq ft, and those between 24 crore and 32 crore range from 3,000–4,000 sq ft. At the top end, residences priced above 32 crore offer more than 4,000 sq ft of ultra-premium living space, the report noted.

    Also Read: Aristo Pharmaceuticals buys office space for 111 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West

    Two decades of development have transformed the area from a largely nondescript industrial zone into a curated lifestyle ecosystem. There are nearly 4-5 million sq. ft. of premium residential and retail space currently under construction in Worli, the report said.

    Over the years, Worli has transformed into a high-end residential and commercial destination, marked by luxury high-rises, premium office spaces, and upscale social infrastructure. The locality offers close proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex,

    The Mumbai real estate market grabbed headlines last year after Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical giant USV, purchased two ultra-luxury, sea-facing duplex apartments in the upscale Worli area for a staggering 639 crore.

    Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026 sees more than 8000 applications in one week for 2,640 affordable homes

    • Vandana Ramnani
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vandana Ramnani

      Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More

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    Home/Entertainment/Music/Shreya Ghoshal Buys Another Luxury Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Mumbai’s Worli
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