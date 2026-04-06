Shreya Ghoshal buys another luxury apartment for ₹30 crore in Mumbai’s Worli

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents Sarmistha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, purchased another apartment in Worli for ₹30 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents Shamishtha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased another apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹30 crore, (Representative photo)

This marks their second purchase in the same building. The family had earlier acquired a 2,750.3 sq ft apartment there for ₹29.7 crore.

According to the documents, the second apartment is located at Godrej Trilogy, Worli, a sea-facing luxury residential development.. The apartment has an area of 2,777.84 sq ft and comes with three car parkings.

The transaction involved stamp duty payment of ₹1.8 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026.

The Agreement for Sale has been signed between Embellish Houses Private Limited, Akshay Sthapatya Private Limited and Sarmistha Ghoshal, Bishwajit Ghoshal and Shreya Ghoshal.

Shreya Ghoshal could not be reached for a comment.

Worli real estate market Worli in central Mumbai has become a hotspot for several luxury projects after South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. Premium tower apartments in Worli now command ₹65,000 to ₹1,00,000+ per sq. ft, a pricing that positions it as India's equivalent to New York's Lower Manhattan, not merely in aspiration, but in hard economics, a report by Anarock noted.

The price-to-size matrix in Worli is sharply defined: homes below ₹8 crore typically fall under 1,000 sq ft, while those priced between ₹8 crore and ₹16 crore span 1,000–2,000 sq ft. Apartments in the ₹16–24 crore bracket generally measure 2,000–3,000 sq ft, and those between ₹24 crore and ₹32 crore range from 3,000–4,000 sq ft. At the top end, residences priced above ₹32 crore offer more than 4,000 sq ft of ultra-premium living space, the report noted.

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Two decades of development have transformed the area from a largely nondescript industrial zone into a curated lifestyle ecosystem. There are nearly 4-5 million sq. ft. of premium residential and retail space currently under construction in Worli, the report said.

Over the years, Worli has transformed into a high-end residential and commercial destination, marked by luxury high-rises, premium office spaces, and upscale social infrastructure. The locality offers close proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex,

The Mumbai real estate market grabbed headlines last year after Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical giant USV, purchased two ultra-luxury, sea-facing duplex apartments in the upscale Worli area for a staggering ₹639 crore.

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