Aristo Pharmaceuticals buys office space for ₹111 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West

Aristo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited has purchased an office space for ₹111.26 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents accessed from Propstack. Aristo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited has bought an office space in Andheri West for ₹111.26 crore, per Propstack data. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

The deal was registered on March 27, 2026, and was executed across seven separate transactions. The transaction involves units on the first and second floors of Parinee I, sold by Parinee Realty Private Limited and individual sellers, the documents showed.

The total carpet area of the transaction is about 18,300 sq ft, with a usable area of around 28,300 sq ft, including loft space. The transaction was charged at a carpet rate of about ₹60,800 per sq ft, the documents showed.



Also Read: EaseMyTrip co-founder buys apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹15.9 cr at a per sq ft price of over ₹70,000 per sq ft

Andheri is one of Mumbai’s largest and most densely populated suburbs. Located in the western part of the city, it is home to one of India’s busiest railway stations and has long played a key role as a major industrial hub.

According to real estate consultancy ANAROCK Group, both Andheri East and West feature a mix of industrial and commercial centres. However, the two parts differ significantly in their character and property profiles.

A list of questions has been sent to Aristo Pharma. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Previous transactions in Andheri West Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, previously sold a commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹5.90 crore.

The commercial office space was sold in the Arc One building on the Link Road and measures 1,559 sq ft, according to the documents. According to the documents, the commercial office space was sold to Bilkish Associates Private Limited, along with three car parking spaces.

Bilkish is an organisation that provides Debt Resolution, Credit, and Sales services to various banking and financial institutions, according to its website. The transaction was registered on March 27, 2026, for which stamp duty of ₹35.40 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid.



Also Read: Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan sold a 1,559 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹5.90 crore

Last year, Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, purchased an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹13 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by online real estate marketplace Square Yards.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, have also purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore.

The 10 office units are located on the 3rd and 4th floors of Yura Business Park, a building in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, as per the documents. The seller of the 10 office units is Yura Business Park Pvt Ltd of the Pecan and Transcon. According to the documents, all 10 transactions were registered on November 27, 2025.