Shreya Ghoshal's fans dig up her connection with Parag Agrawal after he becomes new Twitter CEO, see their pics together

Shreya Ghoshal and Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal go a long way back. The singer and the Indian-American technology executive have often exchanged messages on Twitter.

Back in May 2010, when Shreya Ghoshal first found Parag Agrawal on Twitter, she gave him a birthday shoutout which led to him being flooded with messages and followers.

“Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost (childhood friend)! Foodie and traveller... A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga... It was his b'day yesterday! Wish him please,” she had tweeted. Parag, surprised by her followers' love, had replied, “@shreyaghoshal Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in.”

Apart from this, the two have exchanged tweets complimenting each other, sharing travel plans and more. Shreya and Parag have also shared pictures, posing with their respective spouses, on social media. A few fans also shared their pictures on social media.

On Monday, after Parag announced his new position at Twitter, Shreya retweeted his statement and congratulated him. “Congrats @paraga. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news,” she wrote.

In his note, Parag said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation.”

Meanwhile, Shreya has everyone's attention with her latest track Chaka Chak, which she sang for the film Atrangi Re. The song has been composed by AR Rahman and was picturised on Sara Ali Khan. She has also sung songs such as Ratti Ratti Reza Reza (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) and Zaalima Coca Cola (Bhuj: The Pride of India) this year.

Apart from work, Shreya has also been making headlines for her posts featuring her six-month-old son Devyaan.