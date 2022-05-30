Sidhu Moose Wala had 'big fan' Drake as his Instagram follower but didn't follow him back, reveals singer Gaurang Doshi

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's assassination has left his fans shocked. Meanwhile, his friends from the entertainment industry are paying tributes. American rapper Drake also took to Instagram to offer his condolences at Sidhu's death. Producer Gaurang Doshi has now spoken about how Drake was a 'big fan' of Sidhu, who was also popular among other US rappers. Also Read| Drake shares pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as he offers condolences at his death, fans wish they made a song together

Gaurang Doshi was working with Sidhu on a special song and music video, which would have also featured American rappers, Rick Ross and Swae Lee. While talking about Sidhu's unexpected death, Gaurang looked back upon his recent conversations with him and the fan following the singer enjoyed on the global platform.

Guarang told ETimes about Sidhu's popularity in the West, "Do you know Drake follows Sidhu on Instagram? Drake follows him, but Sidhu didn't follow him. Drake is a big fan of Sidhu Moose Wala." He added, "Everyone including Rick Ross and Swae Lee were excited about working with him. If you reach out to Hollywood rappers, it’s usually their wish whether they want to collaborate with an artiste or not. But for this collaboration with Sidhu, they all immediately said a yes."

Gaurang revealed that he and Sidhu were collaborating on a song for the web series called 7th sense. The producer said he had already shot 3 songs for the series, one with Jason Derulo, one with Lil Pump and Honey Singh, and one with Rick Ross, Swae Lee. Sidhu's song was the only one pending and they had plans to record and shoot it, but the singer had cancelled these plans himself as he was not in the zone.

Sidhu, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. According to police sources, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for his murder.

